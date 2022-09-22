Ober (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings against the Royals. He struck out three.

Ober allowed two runs in the first inning, a leadoff home run from catcher MJ Melendez and an RBI double from Salvador Perez. This was just the second start since June 1 for the righty as he kept Cleveland off the board for five innings during his return from injury (groin) Sept. 16. The 27-year-old has been better in five road starts this season with a 3.00 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 27 innings compared to a 4.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 16.2 innings at home.