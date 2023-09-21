Ober did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings against the Reds while striking out three.

Ober surrendered just two runs on the afternoon despite allowing the leadoff man to reach base in three of the five innings in which he appeared. He's now allowed two runs in four of his last five starts and has surrendered at least one homer in 10 straight. It also marked the third time in his last five outings that he's issued at three walks, though he still carries a solid 9:3 K:BB through two September starts to along with a 3.60 ERA.