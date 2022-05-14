Ober (groin) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Ober threw 20 pitches during a bullpen session Wednesday and will now return to game action with the team's Triple-A affiliate. If the right-hander's Triple-A start goes well Saturday, he'll likely be in the mix to rejoin the Twins' rotation late next week or sometime next weekend.
More News
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Throws bullpen session•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Likely requires IL stint•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Removal due to right groin injury•
-
Twins' Bailey Ober: Dealing with right groin tightness•