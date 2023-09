Ober (8-6) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two hits over five scoreless innings against the Athletics. He struck out eight.

While Ober didn't go deeper than five innings for a ninth consecutive start, he turned in one of his best starts of the season, tying his season high in strikeouts while not allowing a homer for the first time since mid-July. Ober could have a tougher time in his next projected start, which will come Sunday against the Rockies at Coors Field.