Ober (3-1) took the loss against San Francisco on Monday, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters over five innings.

Ober had a disastrous start to the contest, issuing three walks and surrendering two hits (a double and a homer) while allowing four runs before notching his first out. To his credit, the right-hander bounced back and held the Giants to just one hit and no runs the rest of the way, but enough damage had already been done to send him to his first loss of the campaign. Though Ober's fantasy managers won't be happy with this performance, there is likely some relief in seeing the non-catastrophic final line given how the outing started for him. Ober still owns an excellent 2.55 ERA and 0.99 WHIP on the season.