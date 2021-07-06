Ober (1-1) picked up the win Monday, giving up two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings in an 8-5 victory over the White Sox. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander turned in his best start yet, tossing 57 of 93 pitches for strikes as he recorded his first career win in the majors. Ober has yet to pitch longer than five innings in a start however, which will make it difficult for him to return to the win column even when he pitches well. On the season, he has a 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB through 29.2 innings.