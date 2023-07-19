Ober (6-4) allowed three runs on seven hits and a hit batsman and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Mariners.

Ober had a rough first inning, in which he allowed six of the seven hits he gave up. He settled in after that and retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced to walk away with his sixth straight quality start. The right-hander now has a 2.74 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 84:18 K:BB through 88.2 innings over 15 starts in what's been a quietly impressive campaign. Ober is projected for a home start versus the White Sox this weekend.