Ober (7-6) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on five hits over five innings in a 10-2 victory over the White Sox. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Ober tossed 60 of 93 pitches for strikes as he made his first start in the big leagues since Aug. 27 and recorded his first MLB win since July 18, blanking Chicago for four frames until Elvis Andrus tagged him for a two-run homer in the fifth. Ober may have only been making a spot start, but with Dallas Keuchel stumbling to an 8.03 ERA through his first three outings in September, the Twins may elect to keep the right-hander in the rotation for the last couple weeks of the regular season instead.