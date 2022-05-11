Ober (groin) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old completed an 18-pitch session Saturday and returned to the mound Wednesday. Ober will likely need to build up his pitch count and face live batters before potentially embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment.
