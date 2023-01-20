Ober could begin the season at Triple-A St. Paul following the Twins' addition of Pablo Lopez, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

It's also possible the Twins could opt for a six-man rotation, something which might appeal to them especially early on as Kenta Maeda (elbow) eases back into things in his first year back from Tommy John surgery. Ober hasn't been a bastion of health himself but has pitched well when on the mound, including last season when he held a 3.21 ERA over 11 starts for Minnesota.