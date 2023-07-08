Ober allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Friday.

Ober limited the damage to a sixth-inning sacrifice fly from Cedric Mullins. This was Ober's fifth straight quality start -- in that span, he's given up nine runs over 31 innings with a 32:5 K:BB. The right-hander now has a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 79:18 K:BB through 82.2 innings across 14 starts this season. His first start after the All-Star break is expected to be on the road, either in Oakland or Seattle.