Ober didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-7 win over the Royals, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out five.

The Twins staked Ober to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but after he coughed up three runs of his own in the third, he got the hook after 61 pitches (38 strikes). Ober hadn't allowed more than one earned run in a start since his first outing of the season, leaving him with a 3.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 27.2 innings.