Ober gave up four earned runs over five innings with four strikeouts and two walks to earn a win in his first start of the regular season in Sunday's victory over Seattle.

Ober gave up a three-run home run and four runs in the third inning, but settled down by throwing scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth innings. Minnesota is going with a six-man rotation the first week of the season, so Ober will make his next start Sunday at Boston. It's not clear if the Twins will stick with a six-man rotation after next Sunday.