Ober earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Ober was impressive, but this may only be a start spot if Kenta Maeda is ready to return from a sore ankle Wednesday. Maeda is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday. Ober is overqualified for Triple-A at this stage, as the Twins' impressive starting depth left the 27-year-old right-hander without a rotation spot at the start of the season. Ober has thrived in the minors with a 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 17.2 innings at Triple-A.