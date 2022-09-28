Ober (2-3) got the win after he tossed 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters Tuesday against the White Sox.

Ober was in full command Tuesday, registering a season-high 10 punchouts while blanking the White Sox over 7.1 frames. The right-hander has now allowed three runs over 12.1 innings while striking out 13 batters over two starts since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 16. He now owns a 3.18 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 47 punchouts over 51 frames in 10 starts this season. Ober is tentatively set to pitch next on Sunday versus the Tigers, which would be his final outing of the 2022 campaign.