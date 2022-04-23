Ober struck out six in five innings, allowing one run on five hits in a 2-1 win Friday over the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Ober allowed just three harmless singles over his first four innings of work. He got into some trouble in the fifth when Andrew Vaughn tagged him for a leadoff home run and Reese McGuire added a double. The righty then retired the next three batters to complete his outing. The 26-year-old was roughed up in his first start of the season but has pitched well in his last two appearances, allowing three runs (one earned) and one walk in 11 innings of work.