Ober (5-4) earned the win Saturday against the Orioles after he allowed just two hits and no walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The 27-year-old needed only 85 pitches to get through seven frames, and the Minnesota bullpen maintained a 1-0 advantage to give him his second win in his past eight starts. Despite the lack of victories during that stretch, Ober has pitched well of late with quality starts in five of his last six outings, and he has a 37:4 K:BB during that six-start span. A rematch at home versus Baltimore likely awaits next weekend for the right-hander.