Ober yielded four hits over six scoreless in Friday's win over Cleveland. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Ober allowed just one Guardian to reach scoring position and face almost no trouble in his strong outing. He dropped his ERA to 2.33 with his first scoreless appearance since May 5. The 27-year-old righty registered a 4.09 ERA over his previous four starts but he walked just five batters during that span. Ober is projected to start in Tampa Bay next week.