Twins' Bailey Ober: Four start scoreless streak

Ober has thrown 24 scoreless innings (two unearned runs) over four starts for High-A Fort Myers. He has 25 strikeouts and three walks.

At age 23, the 2017 12th-round draft pick from the College of Charleston is old for his level, but he could be a late bloomer since he missed significant time in college due to Tommy John surgery and has struggled with injuries. He had a 3.84 ERA with an impressive 88:9 K:BB ratio at Low-A last season. He should be promoted soon if he keeps up his hot start to the season.