Twins' Bailey Ober: Four start scoreless streak
Ober has thrown 24 scoreless innings (two unearned runs) over four starts for High-A Fort Myers. He has 25 strikeouts and three walks.
At age 23, the 2017 12th-round draft pick from the College of Charleston is old for his level, but he could be a late bloomer since he missed significant time in college due to Tommy John surgery and has struggled with injuries. He had a 3.84 ERA with an impressive 88:9 K:BB ratio at Low-A last season. He should be promoted soon if he keeps up his hot start to the season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal