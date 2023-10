Ober will start Saturday against the Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Ober wasn't even on the Twins' AL Wild Card Series roster, but he'll be entrusted with the series opener in Houston. The big right-hander was sent to the minors following a midseason swoon, but he returned in September to post a 2.08 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 21.2 innings of work. Ober will be opposed by Justin Verlander in Game 1.