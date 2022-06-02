Ober (1-2) took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits across six innings during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Tigers. He recorded four strikeouts and zero walks.

Ober allowed a leadoff double in the first inning to Willi Castro, who came around to score on an RBI single from Jonathan Schoop two batters later. However, the right-hander was able to settle down and throw three scoreless innings before finding himself in trouble again in the fifth. Ober allowed five of the first six to reach in the fifth, including three doubles, which led to four more earned runs. After seven starts, Ober's ERA sits at 4.01 ERA, but he sports a 29:7 K:BB across 33.2 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's matchup with the Yankees.