Ober did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Orioles, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

While Ober's winning streak ended at four, the right-hander allowed just one earned run in a fourth consecutive outing (despite allowing seven or more hits in each start). Ober now sports a 3.50 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB across 43.2 innings this season. His currently lined up for a rematch with the Orioles on the road in his next start.