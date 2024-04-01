Ober (0-1) picked up the loss after he pitched 1.1 innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out a batter in Sunday's 11-0 defeat against the Royals.

Ober was off his game Sunday, allowing three homers to Kansas City, including a three-run shot by Salvador Perez in the first inning. The right-hander allowed two more homers to open the second frame, failing to make it out of the inning. Ober will try to hit the reset button before returning to the mound for his next projected start Sunday versus the Guardians.