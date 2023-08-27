Ober allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Ober's winless streak reached seven outings, and this was the first time in August he failed to complete five innings. He gave up a solo home run to J.P. Martinez and a grand slam to Jonah Heim in the contest, continuing a stretch of eight straight starts in which Ober has allowed a homer. For the season, the right-hander has a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 120:26 K:BB through 122.2 innings over 22 starts. He's projected for a road rematch against the Rangers next weekend.