The Twins optioned Ober to minor-league camp Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Along with Ober, fellow pitchers Dakota Chalmers, Jhoan Duran and Jordan Balazovic were also optioned as Minnesota made its first cuts of spring training. Ober didn't play in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season, but he dazzled between three minor-league stops in 2019, posting a 0.69 ERA and 0.81 WHIP while striking out 100 over 78.2 innings. Expect him to slot into the rotation at Triple-A St. Paul to begin 2021.