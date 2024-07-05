Ober (8-4) picked up the win Thursday against Detroit, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

All three runs scored by the Tigers came with two outs in the second inning after strike three to Zach McKinstry got past Ryan Jeffers and allowed McKinstry to reach first and extend the inning. Still, Ober managed to generate a fourth outing with at least eight Ks, all of which have been quality starts. Through 94 innings this year, Ober owns a 4.12 ERA and a 100:23 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to face the White Sox in Chicago next time out.