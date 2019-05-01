Twins' Bailey Ober: Lands on IL

Ober was placed on the minor-league injured list Wednesday with a right ulnar nerve sublation, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

This is a tough break for Ober, who hadn't allowed an earned run through four starts (24 innings) with High-A Fort Myers prior to landing on the shelf. It's unclear how long the issue will keep Ober sidelined at this point, but the 2017 12th-round pick missed significant time in college due to Tommy John surgery, so the Twins figure to handle him with care.