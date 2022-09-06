Ober (groin) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Tuesday with Single-A Fort Myers, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Ober joined the affiliate last week for his first game action in three months and looked good over his three-inning outing, striking out three while allowing one run on three hits. The 42-pitch appearance suggests that Ober will be built up as a starter during his rehab program, so he'll likely require at least one or two additional outings beyond Tuesday before the Twins bring him back from the 60-day injured list. Before being shut down with an aponeurotic plate injury, Ober made seven starts for Minnesota and produced a 4.01 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 33.2 innings.