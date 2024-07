Ober and the Twins won't face the White Sox on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, and Ober figures to start one of the two games. The 28-year-old righty owns a 2.53 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 32 innings across his last five starts and will be matched up against MLB's lowest-scoring offense (301 total runs).