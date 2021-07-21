Ober allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings against the White Sox on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Ober picked up his first major league victory after tossing five shutout innings against the White Sox earlier this month but was not as sharp this time out. The White Sox got to him for two quick runs in the first inning and then Yoan Moncada delivered a big blow with a two-run homer in the third to make it a 4-1 ballgame. Ober has yet to go more than five innings in any of his nine starts and is averaging just over 70 pitches per outing, making it difficult for him to be in line for a win. The 25-year-old currently owns a 5.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB over 38 innings. He's currently lined up for a meeting with the Angels over the weekend.