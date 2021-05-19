Ober did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox after allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four across four innings.

Ober was making his Major League debut after getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul to make a spot start in replacement of Michael Pineda. Most of Ober's damage came via the long ball, including a solo shot by Jake Lamb in the first inning and a two-run homer by Yasmani Grandal in the third. Across two Triple-A starts this season, the 25-year-old posted a 1.29 ERA.