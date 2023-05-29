Ober (3-2) took the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings.

Ober failed to make it past five innings for the second straight outing but did strike out a season-high seven batters and had 17 whiffs in the process. The two runs he let up were a bit unlucky, as it came from a bloop single that dropped between three Twins players in shallow left center. The 27-year-old settled in the rest of the way and only allowed one more batter to get into scoring position. Overall, Ober has been an excellent addition to the Twins' rotation and now sits at a 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB over 40.1 innings. He lines up for a home start against the Guardians next weekend.