Ober did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Ober allowed just two hits on the night, but they were timely as they both came in the second inning, including a two-run home run off the bat of Josh Harrison. In four starts since returning from the injured list Sept. 16, Ober earned a 2.04 ERA over 22.1 innings, finishing the campaign on a high note. In 56 innings on the season, the 27-year old went 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA.