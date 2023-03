Ober was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins on Sunday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Ober made three appearances in the Grapefruit League, and he didn't allow a run while forging a 6:2 K:BB and 0.33 WHIP. The right-hander was not going to be a part of Minnesota's rotation, so he'll head to Triple-A to receive regular innings. Ober very likely makes starts for the Twins before the end of the year, and he will be worth a streaming look based on his success in 2022.