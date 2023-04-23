The Twins recalled Ober from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals at Target Field, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

For now, Ober's appointment to the big-league rotation looks to just be a spot start as manager Rocco Baldelli looks to provide each of his five starters with an extra day of rest, but Ober could end up sticking around with the big club if Kenta Maeda (ankle) doesn't feel 100 percent following a bullpen session Monday and requires a brief stint on the injured list. Though Ober is overqualified for Triple-A at this stage, the Twins' impressive starting depth left the 27-year-old right-hander without a rotation spot heading into Opening Day. Ober took the demotion in stride and was stellar through his four starts at Triple-A, turning in a 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 17.2 innings.