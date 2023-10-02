Ober allowed one run on two hits over 6.2 innings during Sunday's loss to Colorado. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Ober was terrific aside from coughing up a solo shot to Nolan Jones in the fourth inning. Ober matched his season high with nine punchouts while forcing a season-high 22 whiffs. He gave up two or fewer runs in each of his final four starts of the regular season, registering a 2.08 ERA and a 26:3 K:BB during that stretch. Ober ended the year with a strong 3.43 ERA and 146:29 K:BB through 144.1 innings.