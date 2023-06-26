Ober allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings Sunday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

The Tigers tacked all three of their runs against Ober in the third inning on two doubles and two singles. He settled down after that and tossed three strong frames while allowing only one batter to reach on a walk. The 27-year-old racked up a season-high eight strikeouts and generated 17 whiffs while avoiding a loss after the Twins wound up coming back to win in extra innings. Ober has quality starts now in four of his last five outings and sports a sparkling 2.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 66:15 K:BB over 69.2 innings thus far. He lines up for a meeting with the Orioles next weekend.