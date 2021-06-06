Ober was officially recalled from Triple-A St. Paul prior to his start against the Royals on Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins announced Saturday that Ober would take the ball Sunday, and now he's been officially added to the major-league roster. The right-hander will be looking to improve on his previous big-league start, during which he allowed four runs across four innings against the White Sox on May 18. Shaun Anderson (blisters) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding roster move.