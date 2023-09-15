Ober was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Ober will make a spot start for the Twins on Friday against the White Sox as the Twins given their regular rotation members a little breather in the final month of the regular season. The tall right-hander struck out three over five innings of one-run ball in his last start for St. Paul. Ober posted a 2.61 ERA for the Twins in the first half but was demoted after holding a 5.85 ERA in eight starts after the break.