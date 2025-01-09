The Twins and Ober avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.55 million contract Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ober will get a well-deserved pay bump in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The big right-hander put up a 3.98 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 191:43 K:BB over a career-high 178.2 innings and career-high 31 starts in 2024.