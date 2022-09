Ober (groin) will continue his rehab process in Triple-A St. Paul and make his third rehab start Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ober has made two starts in Single-A Fort Myers and put up a 1.29 ERA and 0.71 WHIP over seven innings with six strikeouts. He will be put on a pitch count of about 80 when he makes his third rehab start Sunday and could still be back before the end of the season.