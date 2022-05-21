Ober (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Ober will start Sunday's game against the Royals, and he'll be activated by Minnesota a day before the outing. The right-hander has been sidelined since late April due to a right groin strain but has been pitching off a mound for several weeks. He recently made a rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul and allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out seven in five innings. Josh Winder (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list as part of a move to make room for Ober on the active roster.