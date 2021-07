Ober (0-1) was handed his first career loss after giving up five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings in a 13-3 defeat at the hands of the White Sox on Wednesday.

Four of the five runs Ober allowed came via the long ball, with all of Brian Goodwin, Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu taking him deep between the second and third innings. The rookie right-hander has now served up seven home runs in 24.2 innings, taking most of the shine off a strong 26:6 K:BB.