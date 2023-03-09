Ober threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in Wednesday's spring training win over Toronto. Ober has averaged more than 93 mph with his fastball in both spring starts after averaging 91.5 mph during the 2022 regular season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Ober has thrown three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and a walk in two spring starts. Ober is challenging for a spot in the rotation, but he's likely the sixth starter at the moment and thus could begin the season in the minors. It's also possible the Twins could opt for a six-man rotation as Kenta Maeda (elbow) works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Ober will make the decision difficult if he continues to pitch this well during spring training.