Ober (1-1) earned the win over the Tigers on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Ober was efficient in turning in his second consecutive quality start, needing only 82 pitches to complete six innings. The right-hander got 14 swings and misses and was rewarded with his first win of the season. Since his disastrous, eight-run blowup against the Royals in his 2024 debut, Ober has allowed just two earned runs over 17 innings in his last three starts, with a 16:3 K:BB in that span. He tentatively lines up for a home matchup against the White Sox next week.