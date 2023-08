Ober was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins have sent Ober to the minor leagues to make room for Kody Funderburk. Ober has struggled in five August starts, posting a 5.63 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 25:8 K:BB across 24 innings. The right-hander will be a candidate to rejoin the squad when rosters expand, given his 3.67 ERA through 22 starts (122.2 frames) so far this season.