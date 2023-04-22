Ober will be called up to start Sunday's game against Washington, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Ober recorded a 3.21 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 11 starts last year but failed to win a rotation spot this spring following the offseason addition of Pablo Lopez. If he was disappointed in that decision, it didn't show up in his minor-league numbers, as he struck out 30.1 percent of opposing batters en route to a 2.55 ERA in four starts for Triple-A St. Paul. He's nominally up just to give the Twins' starters some extra rest, but if Kenta Maeda's ankle injury requires a trip to the injured list, Ober could stick around for more than one outing.