Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Ober (groin) will return from the injured list to start during the upcoming three-game series against the Royals, which begins Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 26-year-old covered five innings during his rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, and it's not a major surprise he'll make his next outing in the majors. Ober may face some minor workload limitations in his first start back from the groin injury which has sidelined him the past few weeks.