Ober will be called up to start Sunday's game against the Royals, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ober made a spot start for the Twins on May 18, allowing four runs on five hits across four innings. He was optioned back to Triple-A St. Paul shortly after, but is now set for another opportunity with the big club. It's not yet known how Minnesota will make room on the 26-man roster for the right-hander.