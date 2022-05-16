Ober gave up five runs (four earned) over five innings in a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A St. Paul. He had seven strikeouts and no walks, but gave up a home run.

Ober looked sharp enough to return to the major league rotation, but it's not clear when he'll return. However, manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune he could join the Twins on the upcoming road trip. He could be activated from the IL and start a game this weekend at Kansas City.